Union Pacific Rails Against Tenant Over Track Condition

Law360, Springfield (January 9, 2018, 7:00 PM EST) -- The Chicago Terminal Railroad Co. has failed to maintain the tracks it leased from Union Pacific Railroad Co. and should be ordered off the property, according to a lawsuit Union Pacific filed in Illinois federal court Tuesday.



The complaint alleges that CTR’s failure to keep the property up to Federal Railroad Administration standards represents a breach in its lease with Union Pacific. Even after Union Pacific gave its tenant multiple chances to do the necessary maintenance, CTR still has not complied, according to the suit....

