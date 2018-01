Texas Court Says Jury Instructions OK In ER's Med Mal Win

Law360, Los Angeles (January 9, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Monday affirmed an Emerus emergency room’s trial victory against a woman who alleged an Emerus nurse’s misplaced injection caused a nerve injury and chronic pain, ruling that granting her objections to the jury instructions wouldn’t have made a difference in the result.



In a seven-page opinion, a three-judge panel voted unanimously to affirm the jury’s verdict rejecting plaintiff Staci Bowser’s claims of medical negligence against Craig Ranch Emergency Hospital LLC, which does business as Emerus 24 Hour Emergency Room.



Judge Douglas...

To view the full article, register now.