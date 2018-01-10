Former Sedgwick Partner Lands At Porzio Bromberg

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 8:11 PM EST) -- An experienced litigator and former Sedgwick LLP partner has joined the 82-lawyer central New Jersey firm Porzio Bromberg & Newman PC, the firm announced on Tuesday.



Martin Healy brings 25 years of litigation and compliance experience to his new firm, including in class actions, consumer fraud cases, cybersecurity and many jury trials, according to the firm.



“I focus my practice on litigation, mostly in product liability and the drug and medical device area but also on regulatory and compliance,” Healy said. “So when you look at...

