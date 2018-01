VA Wants Veteran Ownership Determinations In SBA Hands

Law360, Nashville (January 10, 2018, 8:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has issued a proposed rule, published on Wednesday, that would put veteran-owned small business ownership and control requirements solely in the hands of the Small Business Administration, following recent court decisions rebuking the agencies for their split approach toward VOSB ownership.



The proposed rule, published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, would give the SBA single responsibility for regulations related to ownership and control requirements for small businesses to qualify as VOSBs, in line with the 2017 National Defense Authorization...

