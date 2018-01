Intel Users Urge JPML To Send Patch Suits To Calif.

Law360, San Francisco (January 9, 2018, 7:43 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers urged the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Monday to centralize in California’s Northern District five lawsuits that claim Intel Corp.’s patch to a security flaw slows computer processing speeds, arguing the venue is convenient since Intel and most witnesses are based there.



Four consumers who were the first to launch a pair of putative class actions against Intel over the computer-slowing security fix argued that centralizing the five pending cases and future cases against it in California will ensure that...

