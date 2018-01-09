Feinstein Puts Out Fusion GPS Founder's Russia Interview

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 9:46 PM EST) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday publicly released the transcript of a closed-door interview Fusion GPA founder Glenn Simpson in which he described his firm's research suggesting the Russian government had interfered in the U.S. presidential election.



Simpson testified in August before 10 lawyers representing Feinstein, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and two of their colleagues on the committee. when he hired former U.K. intelligence agent Christopher Steele to dig into Trump's business contacts in Russia. Steele's work resulted in memos suggesting Russia had groomed Trump as a...

