6th Circ. Says Tribe Can't Intervene In Mich. Casino Spat

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:54 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday upheld a lower court’s decision rejecting the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan’s efforts to intervene in another tribe’s suit seeking the right to operate an off-reservation casino, concluding that the attempted intervenor champions an overly broad interpretation of the applicable standards.



In an unpublished decision, a three-judge panel agreed that the Saginaw Tribe shouldn’t be allowed to intervene in the Bay Mills Indian Community’s litigation against Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder. The Saginaw Tribe, which was looking to protect its gambling...

