County, Las Vegas Airport Dodge Landowner's FCA Suit

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 9:07 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge on Monday tossed a False Claims Act suit alleging Clark County and McCarran International Airport illegally obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in airport improvement grants, saying the whistleblower's claims were time-barred or weren’t specific enough to allege fraud.



U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan dismissed relator Cheryl Nolte Barnes’ qui tam lawsuit alleging Clark County, the county’s Department of Aviation and McCarran International Airport falsely certified they met certain Federal Aviation Administration requirements to score hundreds of millions of dollars in...

