Schiff Hardin Must Face Insurer's Suit Over $34M Verdict

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 9:47 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday narrowed but didn’t quite eliminate Ironshore Europe DAC’s path to victory in its negligence suit against Schiff Hardin LLP for allegedly giving the insurer bad advice that led to a policyholder getting walloped with a $34 million verdict.



Schiff Hardin defended child product maker Dorel Juvenile Group Inc. in a suit over an allegedly faulty car seat that caused a child to be permanently disabled in a crash. Ironshore, Dorel’s excess insurer, wasn’t paying for the defense but regularly checked...

