Judge Rejects Jiffy Lube Wage Settlement For 2nd Time

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 7:18 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge once again rejected a proposed settlement agreement in a wage-and-hour class action against a Jiffy Lube franchisee, ruling that the agreement could not require employees to waive claims beyond the suit itself.



U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond, who in August rejected an earlier agreement as being overly favorable to the named plaintiff and his attorney, on Tuesday determined that the release provisions in the new proposed agreement went too far and denied the motion for approval without prejudice.



Jiffy Lube Assistant...

