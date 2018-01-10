REIT Sunstone Sells Pair Of Marriott Hotels For $139M

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360, Minneapolis (January 10, 2018, 6:51 PM EST) -- Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has sold Marriott-branded hotels in Philadelphia and Quincy, Massachusetts, for a combined $139 million, according to an announcement from the California real estate investment trust on Tuesday.

The REIT sold the Marriott Philadelphia and Marriott Quincy, which have 289 and 464 rooms, respectively, and the sale worked out to an 8.3 percent cap rate, Sunstone Hotel Investors said on Tuesday.

The firm did not disclose buyer information.

"The disposition of these two hotels furthers the company's stated strategy of concentrating its portfolio...
