REIT Sunstone Sells Pair Of Marriott Hotels For $139M
The REIT sold the Marriott Philadelphia and Marriott Quincy, which have 289 and 464 rooms, respectively, and the sale worked out to an 8.3 percent cap rate, Sunstone Hotel Investors said on Tuesday.
The firm did not disclose buyer information.
"The disposition of these two hotels furthers the company's stated strategy of concentrating its portfolio...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login