NYC Opens New Front In War Over State Climate Torts

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- New York City has launched a lawsuit demanding five global oil giants pick up the tab for beefing up the city's defenses against climate change, a move that ratchets up the fossil fuel industry's exposure to climate tort litigation, though experts say the Big Apple's legal salvo faces the same steep hurdles as similar suits recently filed by California municipalities.



The suit lodged in New York federal court late Tuesday names ExxonMobil, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and ConocoPhillips, and claims the companies knew their production...

