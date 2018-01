NJ Doc Accused Of Killing Wife To Protect Opioid Drug Ring

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 10, 2018, 2:38 PM EST) -- A New Jersey doctor has been charged with orchestrating his wife's 2012 killing after she sought a favorable divorce settlement by threatening to expose an opioid distribution ring involving the physician and members of a motorcycle gang, authorities announced Tuesday.



James Kauffman, an endocrinologist whose medical license has been suspended, and fellow ring leader Ferdinand Augello allegedly arranged for a hit man to gun down the doctor's wife, April Kauffman, in the couple's Linwood, New Jersey, home on May 10, 2012, authorities said.



“As a result...

To view the full article, register now.