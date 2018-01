Skadden Beats Golfer Singh’s Sanctions Bid In PGA Tour Suit

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 4:06 PM EST) -- A New York judge on Wednesday declined to sanction Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP attorneys whom golfer Vijay Singh had said were making a “frivolous” attempt to reargue a motion in his case claiming the PGA Tour damaged his career with false doping allegations.



Justice Eileen Bransten of the New York Supreme Court said the Skadden attorneys representing the tour did not act in bad faith when they sought another chance to win summary judgment on Singh’s final surviving claim after the judge initially...

