Insurer Must Share In Defense Of Scientology Rehab Suits

Law360, Los Angeles (January 10, 2018, 6:24 PM EST) -- A nonprofit insurer must pay a share of a Church of Scientology-affiliated substance abuse treatment organization's costs to defend two lawsuits alleging that staff members' negligence caused one patient to die and another to be paralyzed, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday, holding that a pair of policy provisions extend coverage.



The coverage dispute stems from suits filed against Narconon International, a nonprofit provider of "Scientology-based" in-patient substance abuse treatment services.



One of the actions, which has since settled, alleged a patient of Narconon's Georgia facility...

