Fantasy Sports Drove $3M In Taxes To NY In 2017, Group Says

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- The chairman of the Fantasy Sports Trade Association told New York lawmakers at a hearing on Wednesday that 15 fantasy sports operators in the Empire State brought in more than $3 million of tax revenue in 2017, and operators made more than $20 million in revenue.



Peter Schoenke, chair of the FSTA, told members of the state Assembly Standing Committee on Racing and Wagering in Albany the legalization of fantasy sports betting in New York has been a “winner all across the board” and operators want...

