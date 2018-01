Ford Buyers Say Super Duty Truck Emissions Are 'Super Dirty'

Law360, San Francisco (January 10, 2018, 7:20 PM EST) -- Consumers hit Ford Motor Co. and Robert Bosch GMbH with a putative class action in Michigan federal court Wednesday, claiming the companies rigged at least 500,000 heavy-duty trucks to cheat emissions tests while advertising them as having the “cleanest super diesel ever.”



The 57-count complaint from six lead plaintiffs in five states claims that Ford’s popular F-250 and F-350 Super Duty vehicles with 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engines have software that allows the trucks to cheat emissions tests. The software disables emissions controls when Super Duty...

