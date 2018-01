High Court Won't Review Real Estate Arbitral Venue Dispute

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't review an Eleventh Circuit decision confirming an international arbitral award favoring a U.S. developer following a dispute with an Israeli real estate company, despite arguments that the circuit court gave the arbitrator too much deference on a venue question, according to a Monday notice.



The high court denied Bamberger Rosenheim Ltd.'s certiorari petition in a brief order on Monday, putting an end to the Israeli investment company's quest to overturn the award favoring Georgia-based real estate developer OA Development Inc. that...

