Pa. Broker Sentenced To 6½ Years For Mortgage Fraud

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:46 PM EST) -- A man involved in brokering fraudulent loans through a top Pennsylvania mortgage broker was sentenced Wednesday to 6½ years in prison pursuant to a guilty plea after his conviction was vacated because his attorney “was asleep during a substantial portion of the trial.”



James Nassida IV, who ran Century III Home Equity, was successful in getting his 2016 conviction overturned on the grounds that “his retained trial counsel, attorney Stanton Levenson, was asleep during a substantial portion of the trial.” Nassida then pled guilty to one...

