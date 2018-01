NJ Estate Atty Convicted Of Looting $1.5M From Clients

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:30 PM EST) -- A New Jersey jury convicted a disbarred estate lawyer Wednesday of stealing more than $1.5 million from five clients — including a young boy who lost his father — and failing to report the ill-gotten gains on his tax returns, prosecutors said.



Joseph J. Talafous Jr., 55, of Toms River, faces years of potential prison time and thousands in fines after the Hudson County jury found him guilty of multiple counts of theft, misapplication of entrusted property and tax crimes after a six-week trial in state court,...

