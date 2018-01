Murky FDA Device Guidance Kills Sanofi Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 3:37 PM EST) -- Sanofi reasonably filed a patent for its insulin injector in the FDA's Orange Book, since the agency wasn't clear about whether it should, and rationally defended that patent against possible infringement, a Massachusetts federal magistrate judge said Wednesday when dismissing an antitrust suit over the conduct.



A proposed class of direct purchasers had claimed Sanofi-Aventis US LLC knew the patents didn’t belong in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration database and that the company then brought sham infringement litigation against Eli Lilly & Co. But U.S....

To view the full article, register now.