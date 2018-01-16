Akerman Hires Ex-Sedgwick IP Media Duo In LA

Law360, San Francisco (January 16, 2018, 6:26 PM EST) -- Akerman LLP has hired the intellectual property, media and entertainment group chair of the recently shuttered Sedgwick LLP and a commercial litigation partner to join its team in Los Angeles.



Caroline Mankey and Kanika Corley are joining Akerman as partners after practicing out of Sedgwick’s LA office, according to a Jan. 10 statement from Akerman. Sedgwick announced in November that it would close its doors at the end of 2017, capping a year of defections and office closures that rocked the San Francisco-based firm. During their...

