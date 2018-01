Studios Expand Streaming Device War With Dragon Box Suit

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 6:35 PM EST) -- Netflix, Disney, Amazon and other media outlets sued Dragon Media in California federal court Wednesday for marketing and selling “Dragon Box,” a device that allegedly allows customers to infringe copyrighted media, marking at least the second time the media groups have gone after such a company.



The infringement suit, brought by Universal City Studios Productions LLP, Columbia Pictures Industries Inc., Disney Enterprises Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Paramount Pictures Corporation, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Amazon Content Services LLC and Netflix Studios LLC, is similar to...

