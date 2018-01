Korean Steel Co. Gets Redo on Antidumping Margins At CIT

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:20 PM EST) -- A Korean steel producer on Tuesday landed the chance to have antidumping duties on its imports recalculated after a U.S. Court of International Trade judge determined that the U.S. Department of Commerce had failed to identify certain deficiencies in the manufacturer's data.



Judge Jane Restani partially granted Hyundai Steel Co.’s motion for judgment on the Commerce Department’s decision to use “adverse facts available” when calculating the Korean producer’s U.S. sale price of certain corrosion-resistant steel products. In particular, the agency hadn't properly calculated prices of the...

