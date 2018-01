Mass. Judge Says Preemption Can’t Absolve Student Loan Co.

Law360, Boston (January 10, 2018, 9:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a state court that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is preempted from suing a behemoth student loan servicer for overcharging borrowers, but the rare move drew sharp remarks Wednesday from both Healey and a state judge who indicated that it failed to impress.



The Justice Department on Monday filed the statement of interest in the case Healey lodged last year against the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, doing business as FedLoan Servicing, for allegedly bilking people who had received federal...

