TCL Seeks To Reduce Ericsson's $75M Patent Win

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 3:34 PM EST) -- TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd. urged a Texas federal court on Wednesday to slash a jury's $75 million patent award to Ericsson Inc. to, at most, $2.47 million, saying the jury adopted a severely flawed damages model.



Mobile telecom vendor TCL filed two motions seeking to undo a jury's December finding that TCL infringed claims in a patent covering a system for controlling software in mobile devices. The jury awarded Ericsson $75 million over two claims and also found the infringement willful.



“By awarding a lump sum...

