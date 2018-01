Logistics Co. To Pay $2.9M To End Workers' Wage Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 12, 2018, 2:40 PM EST) -- Supply chain company Geodis LLC and Ozburn-Hessey Logistics LLC will pay $2.9 million to settle claims from about 8,800 workers that it failed to properly pay them or provide them with required breaks, under a proposed settlement recently filed in California federal court.



Named plaintiff Valeria Guerrero-Hernandez has accused Ozburn-Hessey, which was bought by Geodis in 2015, of failing to use proper rounding techniques to pay employees and failing to give proper meal and rest breaks due to “chronic understaffing,” according to the settlement papers filed Wednesday....

