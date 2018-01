Tax-Dodging Med Mal Lawyer Ducks Prison Due To Weak Heart

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 2:54 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday sentenced personal injury and medical malpractice lawyer Herbert Lindenbaum to six months of home confinement for a 14-year course of tax evasion, telling the 79-year-old tax cheat that his bad heart kept him out of prison.



U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty told Lindenbaum that he “transferred the burden” of paying for government services to far less fortunate Americans, adding that he will sign an order for him to make nearly $3.4 million of restitution. The home confinement with electronic...

