Ex-USC Player Cites 'Economic Realities' To Revive Wage Suit

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 4:33 PM EST) -- A former University of Southern California linebacker lobbed another bid to convince the Ninth Circuit to revive his wage and overtime class action against the NCAA and the Pacific-12 Conference, arguing the “economic realities” of the case prove that players are being underpaid.



In his Wednesday reply brief, Lamar Dawson told the appeals court that the lower court that dismissed his case improperly ignored the fact that the NCAA and Pac-12, not the players, enjoy the economic advantages of their performances.



“Division I FBS football is...

To view the full article, register now.