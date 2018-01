Ex-State Street Exec Can Try To Depose Clifford Chance Atty

Law360, Los Angeles (January 11, 2018, 9:51 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday granted a former State Street Global Markets LLC executive’s motion to depose a Clifford Chance attorney in the Netherlands before his trial on securities fraud charges, agreeing with the executive that the attorney’s testimony could swing his defense.



In a one-paragraph electronic docket order, U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin said he was granting defendant and former State Street executive Ross McLellan’s motion to take a Rule 15 deposition of Clifford Chance associate Sarah Lewis, finding “exceptional circumstances and the...

