Drake's Virginia Black Whiskey To Uncork $30M 'Mini-IPO'

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:26 PM EST) -- Virginia Black, a whiskey brand founded by Canadian rapper Drake and spirits entrepreneur Brent Hocking, said Thursday it plans to raise up to $30 million through a so-called Reg A+ offering, a sort of “mini-IPO” that lets companies tap public markets under relaxed rules.



The company said it expects to launch the deal in the first quarter with guidance from TriPoint Global Equities LLC, a boutique investment bank that specializes in Reg A+ IPOs. Often referred to as a mini-IPO, the Reg A+ option allows companies...

