GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 11:38 AM EST) -- The head of a conservative think tank slammed attacks against the Federal Communications Commission's Republican chairman over the agency's vote to repeal net neutrality, federal immigration officials inspected almost 100 7-Eleven stores across the country, and lawmakers in various states proposed legislation to quell workplace sexual harassment. ​These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.



House Votes to Renew Contested Surveillance Tools



The House of Representatives passed a measure to renew government surveillance powers Thursday, after voting...

