Samsung Scolded For Continued Phone Sales In Apple Row

Law360, San Jose (January 11, 2018, 9:45 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh told Samsung’s counsel Thursday that she is disappointed that the company told her it would no longer sell products that were found to infringe Apple Inc.’s patented designs after losing a $400 million patent trial three years ago, saying during a hearing the representation was “just not accurate.”



During the hearing in San Jose, California, Judge Koh read aloud from an opposition brief that Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. filed in the fall of 2014, after a jury found Samsung’s phones infringed...

