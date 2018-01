FTC Sharpens Data Security, Privacy Arrows With VTech Pact

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 2:44 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission's first-of-its-kind settlement with toymaker VTech over the breach of children's personal information indicates that the commission under Republican leadership will likely only ramp up established efforts to aggressively police the emerging internet of things and demand reasonable data security for a range of sensitive information, attorneys say.



In the recent enforcement action, which was announced Monday, the FTC alleged that VTech violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by failing to obtain proper parental consent before scooping up the information that it...

