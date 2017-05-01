3rd Circ. Revives Fee Claim In Failed Philly Casino Ch. 11

By Matt Fair

Law360, Philadelphia (January 11, 2018, 6:58 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday revived a bid from the bankrupt developer of a failed Foxwoods casino project in Philadelphia to recoup a $50 million licensing fee paid to the state more than a decade ago.

A three-judge panel agreed that a bankruptcy court had improperly misconstrued fraudulent transfer claims leveled by a trustee for Philadelphia Entertainment & Development Partners LP as an end-run on rulings out of state court that affirmed the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s decision to revoke the project’s license.

“The trustee’s fraudulent...
Case Information

Case Title

Philadelphia Entertainment and v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania D, et al


Case Number

17-1954

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3422 Bankruptcy Appeals Rule 28 USC 158

Date Filed

May 1, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

