3rd Circ. Revives Fee Claim In Failed Philly Casino Ch. 11
A three-judge panel agreed that a bankruptcy court had improperly misconstrued fraudulent transfer claims leveled by a trustee for Philadelphia Entertainment & Development Partners LP as an end-run on rulings out of state court that affirmed the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s decision to revoke the project’s license.
“The trustee’s fraudulent...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login