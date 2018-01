Oakland’s Coal Shipping Ban To Be Tried Next Week

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 8:57 PM EST) -- The question of whether the city of Oakland, California, was allowed to pass an ordinance restricting the passage of export-bound coal through a terminal that is under development will proceed to trial next week, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday.



At a hearing Wednesday on three motions for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria set a contract claim in the suit for a three-day bench trial starting Tuesday. The judge “effectively denied” cross-motions for summary judgment that had been pending, according to the chief climate...

To view the full article, register now.