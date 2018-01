Christie Signs Bill To Attract Amazon HQ With $5B Tax Breaks

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 11, 2018, 8:21 PM EST) -- Outgoing New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday signed into law a measure to provide up to $5 billion in tax credits to entice Amazon to build its second U.S. headquarters in Newark, saying the project would mean thousands of jobs for state residents and bring economic growth to the region.



A few days before handing over the reins to Democrat Phil Murphy, the Republican governor signed bipartisan legislation that would award $10,000 in tax credits annually for each new full-time job for as many as...

