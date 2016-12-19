Ex-VP Can't Help Comcast In IP Row, Tech Firm Says

Law360, Philadelphia (January 12, 2018, 3:05 PM EST) -- A technology company accusing Comcast Corp. of infringement of voice-recognition patents urged a Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday to bar a former vice president from continuing to serve as a litigation consultant for the cable giant.



Promptu Systems Corp. said that Comcast’s work with Theodore Calderone, a former executive vice president with the California-based technology company, had likely compromised confidential and privileged information and needed to be halted by the court.



“Comcast’s continuing contact with ... Calderone as a ‘litigation consultant’ must stop,” Promptu said in...

