Ex-VP Can't Help Comcast In IP Row, Tech Firm Says

By Matt Fair

Law360, Philadelphia (January 12, 2018, 3:05 PM EST) -- A technology company accusing Comcast Corp. of infringement of voice-recognition patents urged a Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday to bar a former vice president from continuing to serve as a litigation consultant for the cable giant.

Promptu Systems Corp. said that Comcast’s work with Theodore Calderone, a former executive vice president with the California-based technology company, had likely compromised confidential and privileged information and needed to be halted by the court.

“Comcast’s continuing contact with ... Calderone as a ‘litigation consultant’ must stop,” Promptu said in...
Case Information

Case Title

PROMPTU SYSTEMS CORPORATION v. COMCAST CORPORATION et al


Case Number

2:16-cv-06516

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Property Rights: Patent

Judge

JUAN R. SANCHEZ

Date Filed

December 19, 2016

