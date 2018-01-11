DOJ Ups Estimate Of FCA Whistleblower Recoveries

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:41 PM EST) -- False Claims Act whistleblowers who litigated cases without intervention by the U.S. Department of Justice recovered more money last year than originally reported, according to new DOJ statistics released Thursday.



The revised statistics were provided to Law360 by DOJ spokeswoman Lauren Ehrsam. They show $898 million in proceeds last year from FCA cases filed by whistleblowers but not joined by the DOJ. When the government first released its 2017 FCA statistics, it said that $425 million had been recovered from declined cases.



However, just hours after...

