Former Al Jazeera GC Joins DLA Piper In Qatar
Prior to Al Jazeera, Tariq Al-Abdulla was general counsel of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the national body charged with the development of all infrastructure and tournament requirements for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, DLA Piper said in its Jan. 11 announcement.
“Tariq has been a key advisor to media and government leaders, holds important relationships and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login