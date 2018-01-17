Former Al Jazeera GC Joins DLA Piper In Qatar

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 5:39 PM EST) -- The former general counsel of Al Jazeera Media Network has joined DLA Piper as a senior consultant based in Doha, Qatar, according to the firm.



Prior to Al Jazeera, Tariq Al-Abdulla was general counsel of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the national body charged with the development of all infrastructure and tournament requirements for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, DLA Piper said in its Jan. 11 announcement.



“Tariq has been a key advisor to media and government leaders, holds important relationships and...

To view the full article, register now.