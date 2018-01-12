Will The UK Open Its Doors To US-Type Class Actions?

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 1:27 PM EST) -- While class actions have had a long, storied history in the United States, they are relatively new to our neighbor across the pond. New legislation has been passed in the United Kingdom to allow for antitrust class action claims to be brought, but thus far they have all been unsuccessful. Currently, there is no formal way to bring a consumer class action complaint. For the first time, a consumer class action has been filed in the U.K. against Google. It is with bated breath that both...

To view the full article, register now.