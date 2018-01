FanDuel Latest To Face Cloud Computing Patent Suit

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 4:08 PM EST) -- FanDuel Inc. on Thursday became the latest company hit with a cloud computing patent suit by software developer PersonalWeb Technologies LLC, which in recent days has sued dozens of others, including Airbnb Inc., Blue Apron Inc., Venmo and Reddit.



The developer’s New York federal lawsuit alleges that the way the fantasy sports giant populates its website in real time infringes five different PersonalWeb patents related to cloud computing. Its patented technology, PersonalWeb alleges, allows internet users to have the most up-to-date data at their fingertips. That...

