Yahoo Tells 9th Circ. TCPA Suits Not Excluded From Coverage

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 5:28 PM EST) -- Yahoo has urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn a district court decision that found an insurance policy doesn't cover several Telephone Consumer Protection Act suits because they don't allege a "violation of privacy," saying that at the very least, the issue should be certified to the California Supreme Court.



In an appellate brief filed Thursday, Yahoo said the district court sided with National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, based solely on the interpretation of the "invasion of privacy" language in the policy. The lower...

To view the full article, register now.