Cozen O'Connor Adds Ex-Lindquist Antitrust Litigator
Mark A. Jacobson is joining Cozen O’Connor’s Minneapolis office as member, after serving as chair of Lindquist & Vennum’s litigation department, according to the firm's Jan. 8 statement. In his new role, he will serve as Cozen O’Connor’s lead litigation attorney of its commercial litigation department’s business litigation group and he'll help the firm grow its litigation practice. Jacobson said...
