Cozen O'Connor Adds Ex-Lindquist Antitrust Litigator

By Dorothy Atkins

Law360, San Francisco (January 29, 2018, 1:34 PM EST) -- Cozen O’Connor PC said it has hired a former Lindquist & Vennum LLP litigator who’s experienced in complex commercial, antitrust, intellectual property and class action disputes.

Mark A. Jacobson is joining Cozen O’Connor’s Minneapolis office as member, after serving as chair of Lindquist & Vennum’s litigation department, according to the firm's Jan. 8 statement. In his new role, he will serve as Cozen O’Connor’s lead litigation attorney of its commercial litigation department’s business litigation group and he'll help the firm grow its litigation practice. Jacobson said...
