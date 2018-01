Atty's Malpractice Jurisdiction Fight Dies At Texas High Court

Law360, Houston (January 12, 2018, 4:00 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to take up a challenge brought by a Rhode Island attorney who argued that a lower appellate ruling wrongly found that Texas is where he must face a former client’s legal malpractice lawsuit over her hernia mesh litigation.



Attorney John Deaton had acted as local counsel in Rhode Island in hernia mesh litigation for client Margaret Moreno. He argued in his November high court petition that the state Second Court of Appeals' opinion contradicted Texas Supreme Court precedent and...

