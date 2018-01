NJ Atty Suspended After Disbarment In Fla. Over Land Deals

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 12, 2018, 10:31 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has imposed a three-year suspension on an attorney over his allegedly dishonest and fraudulent conduct on behalf of a convicted felon in Costa Rican real estate deals where buyers lost more than $2.5 million in deposits.



In an order filed Wednesday, the state's highest court suspended Gene S. Rosen as a form of reciprocal discipline recommended by the Supreme Court's Disciplinary Review Board after the lawyer had been disbarred in Florida for the same misconduct related to his work for Larry...

