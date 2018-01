Disbarred Atty Can Recoup Fees From Med Mal Case

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 5:02 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court has affirmed a fee award for a disbarred attorney who was suspended during the pendency of a medical malpractice case he was handling and replaced by another firm, ruling he could collect compensation for the work he had performed in the matter.



The four-judge panel’s Jan. 10 ruling dealt a blow to Dankner Milstein & Ruffo PC, which challenged a trial court’s $23,000 fee award to Joel A. Grossbarth — who lost his law license after he pled guilty to...

