Mnuchin Calls Attempts To Skirt SALT Cap 'Ridiculous'

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 4:10 PM EST) -- U.S. Department of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday called efforts by states such as California, New York and New Jersey to limit the scaling back of state and local tax deductions "ridiculous."



Lawmakers in blue states have been considering strategies to work around the federal tax overhaul’s $10,000 cap for deductions on state and local taxes, or SALT, with some floating concepts that would allow taxpayers to make charitable donations to state funds, offsetting SALT.



Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Mnuchin responded to...

