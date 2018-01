Researcher Sues EPA For Access To Officials’ Emails

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 9:07 PM EST) -- An environmental researcher and Harvard University librarian on Friday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, alleging it has improperly withheld emails he requested between Administrator Scott Pruitt and his chief of staff, as well as other employees.



The researcher, George Clark, said in lawsuit filed in D.C. federal court that he submitted a request under the Freedom of Information Act for five months of emails between EPA chief of staff Ryan Jackson and a list of 20 individuals, including Pruitt and “mostly other government workers and...

