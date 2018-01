Shkreli Hits Back At Feds' $7.3M Forfeiture Bid

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 4:15 PM EST) -- Controversial former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli urged a New York federal judge Thursday to reject the government’s demands that he forfeit $7.3 million following his August conviction on securities fraud and conspiracy charges, arguing that he made no profit from the alleged crimes.



Prosecutors last month claimed the $7.3 million figure is a “conservative computation” of the funds Shkreli received from multipronged schemes to defraud investors in his MSMB hedge funds and to secretly manipulate the stock of the Shkreli-founded biopharmaceutical company Retrophin Inc.



The government...

